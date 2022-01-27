Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo’s wife, Jumobi, has clocked the milestone age of 50 to the joy of fans

The film star’s wife turned the new age on January 27, 2022, and her superstar husband gushed over her beauty

In a sweet Instagram post, RMD joked about how his wife did not like him to record her and he also celebrated her for turning 50

Top Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Jumobi, on her birthday.

The movie star’s wife, who has been known to enjoy keeping a low profile online, turned 50 on January 27.

RMD could not contain his excitement over his wife turning a new age and he took to his official page to celebrate her in a very sweet way.

RMD's wife celebrates 50th birthday. Photos: @mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

The actor, who called referred to the celebrant as his ‘Abike’, joked about how she doesn’t allow him to record her.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He then congratulated her on her journey to the fifth floor and noted that she is killing it at 50.

In his words:

“A very Rare moment. Completely out of character. What they won’t let me record, a makeup artist gets for nothing.

Journey to the 5th floor, enjoying and owning it has started. Happy birthday my Abike. You are totalling killing 50.”

See his post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate RMD’s wife

Dakoreea:

“My Beautiful Sis! Happy 50th birthday ❤️❤️❤️”

Delemomoduovation:

“Happy 50th birthday to my dearest Aburo JUMOBI MOFE-DAMIJO (Nee ADEGBESAN)…”

Bakencuisine_events:

“Congratulations on your 50th beautiful Queen ❤️❤️❤️, remain blessed ma'am,you dont look one bit like a 50yo..#evergreen.”

Askdamz:

“Happy birthday my Aunty from Television. I feel like we are related. I used to watch her on screen from my Pre-teen days and I've always thought she was just too cute and pretty!!!! Very down to earth. Happy birthday Ma ! You are a super star. ”

Sylviajayjones:

“Also, a very rare and special lady. No b us wey get pepperbody. Love to her.”

Adebikeadenuga:

“Happy beautiful birthday Aunty Abike❤️❤️❤️. We love you from the very day of AIT even till now. Thanks for your big big English that kept me glue to the t.v then as a student. Enjoy the 5th floor in good health and plenty goodness of life in Jesus name.”

Happy birthday to her.

Banky W and Adesua celebrate son with touching video as he clocks 1

Top Nigerian celebrity couple, Adesua Etomi and Banky W’s son, Hazaiah Olusegun Wellington, has clocked one.

The little boy turned one on January 25 and his parents took to social media to celebrate the special occasion.

Taking to their individual social media pages, Adesua and Banky shared a photo of their child as a newborn in their video compilation.

Source: Legit.ng