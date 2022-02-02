Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has shown love and appreciation to her younger sister in a very special way

The film star gifted her sister, Jennifer, a new car, to thank her for her help with her business when she was travelling around

Nkechi Blessing noted that even though she did not have a car of her own, her sister deserved everything and more

Popular Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has now appreciated her sister, Jennifer, in a very big way.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the film star shared a series of photos of her sister posing with a blue car.

In the caption, Nkechi Blessing revealed that she had gifted her sister a car for the great help she was with her business.

According to the actress, Jennifer held down the family business while she was unavailable with her many travels.

The film star added that her sister deserves everything and even more. Nkechi also noted that she did not even have her own car despite gifting her sister one.

She wrote:

“@jennifer_ijeomasunday held the family business down while I travel round She deserves everything and more thank you @neyomotors For coming Thru Enjoy your Ride Sis❤️ Even Tho me no get car♀️ it’s always family first for me✌️.”

See the post below:

Fans react

Essentialsbycecili:

“At times like this I really wish I have siblings Congratulations Jennifer Cheers.”

Tomicoker:

“Second car!! Omoooo! This woman.”

Sashasignature505:

“She looks like Erica and she’s pretty.”

Adire_by_her:

“God when oooooo where's our family business bayi.. let me hold it down too..make I see car wey I go use see front .. congratulations Jenny ❤️.”

Chiamaka5340:

“The best sister award goes to you. You so awesome and amazing I can't even describe it. Blessings upon Blessings shall keep following you in Jesus name amen ❤️❤️❤️.”

Meet_dammy:

“I love how you treat your family .... God bless you.... your own car is on the way, God gat you.”

Nkechi Blessing sells off car to complete house

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nkechi Blessing explained how she sold her Range Rover to complete her new house.

Taking to social media, the obviously excited actress continued to update fans on her newly unveiled property.

On Instagram, Nkechi shared a photo of herself posing in front of the house and explained what it took for her to get it to completion.

