Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson’s husband and kids recently joined her in a hilarious TikTok video

The celebrity family joined the film star to recreate her Celine Dion superstar moment in the funny clip

Mercy’s husband and kids were seen spraying confetti, holding a fan for her and more, to make the video a success

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson has joined a viral Celine Dion TikTok challenge with the help of her family members.

In the hilarious clip shared by Mercy on her Instagram page, the actress was seen singing one of Celine Dion’s hit songs, It’s All Coming Back to Me Now, and her family members helped to make the video a success.

Mercy Johnson, husband and kids recreate Celine Dion moment. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

It was noticed in the video that the family created the set by hanging a white duvet as their background and Mercy later stepped on the ‘stage’ while a long broom was handed to her by her son as a microphone.

Mercy’s husband, Odianosen Okojie was also very much in action as he ran around on set and also gave his wife a quick kiss as part of their theatrical display.

The actress wore a big white bathrobe to conceal her beautiful red dress and later dramatically opened it as the song got to its chorus.

At the same time, the rest of her children joined her on stage to spray her confetti while another person held a big fan and pointed it in her direction to help Mercy’s hair blow back dramatically.

In the caption of the video, Mercy explained that her family members understood the assignment as she channelled her inner ‘Kogi Celine Dion’.

She wrote:

“I told them my album (Kogi Celine Dion) is coming soon .....They understood the assignment...”

See the video below:

Fans and colleagues laugh at Mercy Johnson and family’s funny display

Realwarripikin:

“Wow!!!! It’s d Fam for me ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I loveeeeeeeeee I loveeeeeeeeeeee❤️❤️❤️.”

Aycomedian:

“I must born more to challenge una. This oppression is too much.”

Babarex0:

“Wao. Abeg who cook the food and Watin dem put inside d food? Meanwhile oga just Dey collect steady kiss.”

Officialomoborty:

“Fantastic rendition songstress… I will buy your album.”

Iamyvonnejegede:

“This is the cutest video online today.”

Busoladakolo:

“Our Kogi Celine Dion. Love it! .”

Regina.daniels:

“God I watched like 10 times! Best I have ever seen mummy.”

Mercy Johnson reacts as last daughter joins TikTok video without diapers

The Nollywood actress and her four beautiful kids are a delight to watch in videos especially when they jump on TikTok trends.

In one of the videos shared by Mercy on her Instagram page, she was recording a trend with her three older children and the last one, Divine refused to be left out.

The actress and all her kids wore Christmas themed outfits, but Divine did not have her bottoms or diaper on.

