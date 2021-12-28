Mercy Johnson recently shared a hilarious video of the moment her last child, Divine refused to be left out of a family moment

While the actress and the other kids danced to a viral Tiktok sound, the little girl found her way to the front

Diferent hilarious reactions have followed the video seeing as the actress broke character and quickly take her baby off camera

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson and her four beautiful kids are delight to watch in videos especially when they jump on TikTok trends.

In a recent video shared by the actress on her Instagram page, she was recording a trend with her three older children and the last one, Divine refused to be left out.

Mercy Johnson and kids join TikTok trend Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: UGC

The actress and all her kids wore Christmas themed outfits, but Divine did not have her bottoms or diaper on.

The little girl tried to join, but Mercy quickly yanked her away from the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"And Divine came in naked.Christmas is always fun in my house gaskiya. @theokojiekids."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

kristy_jewellries:

"Divine na she be the real santa without pant"

mitzi_gift:

"Make Divine no dance or what "

trimandfit_ng:

" if you don't include me I will join myself. Smart Divine "

ma_mara00:

"Leave Divine to dance naaa"

its_janetpeter:

"It’s purity’s vibes for me "

goody_uc:

" aunty come out with her full chest"

kingdomkingdom50:

"It's the last dancer coming for me"

thephenomenal_girl:

" Divine Mercy came with a bang"

Mercy Johnson's second daughter turns 6

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie's second daughter Angel turned 6 and she shared how her baby girl was celebrated on her big day.

The mother of four shared the good news on her Instagram page with a lovely photo of Angel on Saturday, December 12.

In another post, Mercy shared a video showing the moment Angel was celebrated in their home in a private ceremony.

The birthday girl and her beautiful family struck a pose before five beautiful cakes and gifts wrapped in colourful papers.

Source: Legit.ng