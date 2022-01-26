Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has been called out by a lady for stealing her friend’s photo

In a post making the rounds online, the lady noted that Eniola shared her friend’s curvy backside photo on her page

The real lady in the photo was later posted and fans have reacted to the development in interesting ways

A Nigerian lady has accused popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, of stealing her friend’s picture and posting it on social media.

Recall that the film star became the trending topic on social media for appearing to lose a lot of weight and looking curvier than ever.

Just recently, Eniola Badmus shared a photo on her Instagram story showing a lady’s curvy backside and many fans assumed it to be hers.

Eniola Badmus has been accused of stealing curvy lady's photo. Photos: @eniolabadmus, @tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

See Eniola Badmus' story post below:

Eniola Badmus shares photo showing curvy backside on social media. Photo: @eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

A video later made the rounds of a lady claiming the actress stole her friend’s photo and posted it on her Instagram page.

The lady reached out to a controversial blogger, Tosin Silverdam, who in turn posted their chat online.

In the chat, the lady claimed Badmus was posting other people’s photos and passing them off as hers because the lady on her Instagram story happened to be her friend.

The blogger later posted the real lady’s photo and noted that she and the actress were not following each other on social media.

It was however noted that the actress might have just been admiring the lady and not stealing her identity.

See the video detailing the exchange below:

Internet users react

Unique3832:

“Probably it’s her body goal haba people of Instagram person can not admire again.”

Tolaniquinsy:

“She’s meant to tag her.”

Lynslove1:

“What if she’s is doing out of admiration .”

Ma_drina:

“She just admired the picture nothing more.”

Casaangeleshair:

“So if i post Genevieve Nnaji on my story now it will mean that i am claiming to be Genny.”

Ms_i.b.k:

“Obviously, she admired the picture. Everyone knows that’s not her.”

Sandy_da_bosslady:

“But there’s nothing wrong in repost something u like..Mke she rest Abeg..I don’t see any crime in reposting.”

Lambo_burna:

“Aaah aah y will eniola go to dix extent wahala be like jingle bell sha.”

Hmm.

Eniola gushes over attention her new body is receiving

Actress Eniola Badmus seems to be enjoying the attention she gets from people over her new look.

The film star recently noted that the attention is becoming overwhelming. According to her, she feels like a newborn baby.

Adding that everything is a new journey for her, the actress urged her fans and followers to join her.

