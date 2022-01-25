Media personality Bolanle Olukanni has weighed in on the trending matter of gospel minister Sammie Okposo

Bolanle said she will never understand why ministers and pastors feel like they can cheat and go on like all is well

The media personality called on Okposo to be accountable by stepping down from the ministry and find healing

Media woman Bolanle Olukanni said Sammie Okposo has some steps to take before he can lead the people of God again. According to her, the gospel singer can't be cheating and ministering even if he has repented of his sins.

Bolanle noted that his confession about cheating on his wife is not enough for him to minister immediately to people.

According to her, when people in ministry cheat, they have to hold themselves accountable by confessing so as to find healing.

The media personality told Okposo to leave the ministry and ask himself for the reason he cheated. She added that the singer has to find the foundation of his relationship with God before he leads others.

According to her, self love is ensuring a person does not put themself in harms way.

Woman calls out Sammie Okposo

Sammie Okposo, was accused by a lady in the US lady of impregnating her and telling her to get rid of the child. The lady, identified as African Doll, spoke during an interview with Obodo Oyinbo TV where she narrated how she and the singer met, how they messed around and his reaction to her getting pregnant for him.

The lady explained that Okposo gave her both his Nigerian and US numbers. She also revealed that they kept in touch and he later invited her to his hotel room. They hung out and she was there till the next morning when his protocol people picked him up.

African Doll added that even when he returned to Nigeria, they were still in touch and he invited her to another show and things went on from there. The lady was quick to note that they weren’t dating, despite sleeping with each other on more than one occasion and they were just friends who were getting to know one another.

The US lady explained that after she told the gospel singer about being pregnant for him, he accused her of trying to disgrace him even when she showed him proof.

