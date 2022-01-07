Media personality Toke Makinwa has been constantly bashed especially about her love life and failed marriage

The TV girl recently took to social media to share a lady's comment on why she has not been able to keep a man

Reacting to the comment, Toke simply asked where she can buy a warehouse to keep said man when she eventually gets one

Popular media personality Toke Makinwa is perhaps one of the most trolled Nigerian celebrities especially when it comes to the issue of marriage and relationships.

A young lady recently asked the entrepreneur why she has been unable to keep a man despite the fact that she is beautiful and wealthy.

Toke Makinwa asks for where to buy warehouse Photo credit: @tokemakinwa

Source: UGC

Not stopping there, she also advised Toke to work on her attitude as that might be the reason for the absence of a man in her life.

In a reply to the comment, the TV girl simply asked where she can buy a warehouse to keep the man in question.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

Reactions

melvinesq:

"Come and Lease warehouse Toke."

ibn_abdulkakreem:

"Fact though, all the guys can’t be the same."

_divarly:

"Men are like objects in some people's eyes. "Keep" "stolen" "take." And some men are okay with being referred to that way."

joiejoir:

"All this aunties should rest nau. Cloutina."

muimpe:

"I’m sorry but we are all invited to your wedding just in case you didn’t know."

Nigerians bash Toke over proposal ring preference

In a post sighted on Instagram, the TV girl had taken to her snapchat to reveal the kind of ring she wants to be proposed to with.

Toke Makinwa in the clip looked all glammed up with her pixie haircut, she had a cup on her hand which flaunted a huge ring on her finger.

According to her caption, if her prospective husband is not going to propose to her with a rock huge as the one on her finger, he shouldn't bother about proposing at all.

Quite a number of people are of the opinion that the TV host should not be setting standards at her age.

Source: Legit.ng