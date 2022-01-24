Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has taken to her Instagram page with a specially dedicated post to her new man, Kazim Adeoti

The actress showered words of endearment on the celebrant as she heartily thanked him for being in her corner

Mercy's birthday post sparked different reactions in her comment section with only a few joining her to celebrate the man

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is paying no mind to the backlash from critics after unveiling her lover, Kazeem Adeoti, in a series of Instagram posts.

Instead, the mother of two penned a heartfelt love letter to her man who clocked a new age on Monday, January 24.

Mercy Aigbe has written a love letter to her new man on his birthday. Photo: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy started off by appreciating the good heart of her man while equally describing him as a selfless individual and astute businessman.

She also described the celebrant as her best friend, gist partner, adding that he has been a great partner to her.

The actress extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to Kazim for all he has done for her and thanked him for being in her corner.

As she wrapped up the post, she offered sincere words of prayers for her man and wished him a happy birthday celebration.

See her post below:

Mixed reactions trail post

biodexraj said:

"I love as she dey post ham back to back ❤️."

shebabyshebaby said:

"Hbd Sir, keep winning. Jah bless."

ceolumineeofficial said:

"Happy Birthday My Dearest Brother."

cassidyhuztler01 said:

"Pray make this move no worry you later, life na give and take. My two cents though."

mommysweetface said:

"But why she come de post and celebrate en birthday like this as if he is a baby that just turned 1 year old!!!!"

vivian_anthony_1 said:

"Abeg none of these celebrities are my role models again only my mum."

Mercy Aigbe, ex-hubby, new lover and his first wife in throwback photo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe’s ex-hubby Lanre Gentry reacted on social media hours after she unveiled her new lover to the world

Gentry dug up an old photo showing him and Mercy alongside the actress’ new lover and his first wife.

In the caption, Gentry indirectly took a jab at the actress and suggested that she’s been involved with the man since when they were still married.

Source: Legit.ng