BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney, continues to spread his tentacles and make the right connections with the people who matter

The reality star recently met with Senator Dino Melaye and he got a special gift from the politician turned entertainer

Dino gave Whitemoney an autographed complimentary card, and Nigerians have reacted positively to their meeting

If there is one thing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney, has done perfectly and deserves recognition for since he left the house, it is definitely networking.

Whitemoney has met with quite a number of important personalities since he won the show late last year and he hasn't stopped the impressive moves.

Whitemoney meets Dino Melaye. Credit: @whitemoney_ @dinomelaye

Source: Instagram

The reality star shared a video of his meeting with Senator Dino Melaye via his Instagram story channel and declared that he is made.

In the video, Dino gave him an autographed complimentary card as they laughed and had fun together.

The politician also referred to Whitemoney as a pleasant guy.

Advice for Whitemoney

Nigerians have reacted to Whitemoney meeting Dino Melaye, some of them advised him to cut his hair.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

"Watch your weight white."

"Please advise him to cut his hair and look more responsible thank you sir."

"White money cut this hair please and be that fine man we know. Remove that hair extension. Else people will think you are a woman."

"Cruise politician."

"Odogwu❤️ white money your Grace hot."

"I know one day I will meet this good hearted man...man that I so much love....dino is coming."

