Veteran Nollywood actress Clarion Chukwurah has got her fans and followers hailing her on social media

The film star was spotted with BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner Whitemoney and they both looked so good

Followers and younger colleagues took to her comment section to shower the actress with beautiful compliments

Nigerian actress Clarion Chukwurah shared a photo showing herself and BBNaija star Whitemoney on her Instagram page.

The actress was spotted rocking a red top with a blond and black wig to match. In the photo, Whitemoney was behind the veteran actress in a red and black suit.

The reality star's hair was braided with white wool.

Actress Clarion Chukwurah posed for a photo with Whitemoney. Photos: @clarionchukwurah

Source: Instagram

In the caption that accompanied the post, Clarion noted that they were on a movie set and also shared the title of the movie.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react

whitemoney__:

"Maaaaaamaaa."

nkechiblessingsunday

"Sugar mummy."

poetess246:

"My Queen... when I tell you that I just finished watching Abuja Top Ladies again, with you as "Lady Grace"! You were amazing then and you're even more amazing now. May 2022 be magnificent for you."

dr_success_john:

"Legendary mummy."

hannahcyril:

"Awwwso lovely."

sharonfrancis01:

"Beauty."

godwinnnadiekwe:

"So gorgeous."

hannah_olayinka:

"Momma with swag."

chikaboabs_worldbank:

"Nice one Mum."

dmk_network:

"Momma u are an icon."

BBNaija Whitemoney and Burna Boy rock similar outfits

Nigerians had drawn a verdict on an outfit rocked by Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2021 winner, Whitemoney over its similarities or lack thereof with Burna Boy's look in August 2021.

While celebrities tend to wear similar outfits often from the same design, it becomes pretty glaring when the differences on these outfits subtly - or not - confirm if these people are really shopping from the same place.

In August 2021, Burna Boy took to his Instagram page to share two photos of him rocking a black and green tracksuit from a popular high-end brand, Bottega Veneta.

Three months later, Whitemoney shared a video of himself in a similar outfit, only in a different shade.

Social media users immediately took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the two looks with the majority of them alleging that one was real and the other, fake.

Source: Legit.ng