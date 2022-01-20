A young lady has narrated her shocking experience in the hands of her uncle who she said molested her for 7 years

The young lady identified as Khadijat said due to her terrible experience at the hands of her uncle, she decided to escape to Libya where she hoped to find some respite

The journey, however, to Libya ended in more tears because she alongside her co-travellers were sold into slavery

For Khadijat (not real name), the journey of life has been laced with so much sorrow and bitterness. She started living with her uncle when she was 7 and he molested her from that time until she clocked 14.

To escape the psychological torture, she decided to stop schooling and travel out of Nigeria. She left the country and set out for Lybia where she hoped to find some respite, at least to stay away from her uncle and also make something meaningful out of her life.

Khadijat is lucky to make it back alive. Photo credit: LegitTV and Yevhen Borysov

Source: Original

She narrated her story to LegitTV:

"Before I left Nigeria to Libya, I was being molested somehow by one of my uncles. I'm living with them since when I was 7 years old, till I'm 14. So I wrote a letter to the school I was attending, that I will run away or kill myself. It was a month before leaving Nigeria that I told them what happened. But my mummy, she did not believe. The man do tell me every time that if I talk or do anything that he is going to kill me."

How problems took a new turn

It was on that sad note that Khadijat decided she was done with Nigeria. But her problems only took a new dimension immediately after she left.

"There is a friend that called me and told me about the Libya stuff. Then I was preparing for my WAEC. We spend about 3 months on the road. There was one man there that said we are not going to move again, that he has kidnapped us. That he is going to collect money from us. He said N1.5 million each. Luckily, one man came there. They do call him Alhaji. The man bought us."

Sold into slavery again for N350,000

That wasn't the end. She was sold again to another woman who bought her for the sum of N350,000. She was turned into a maid but was later sold again to another woman. The last slave trader who bought her later took her to a police station and asked that she be deported.

Khadijat is lucky to have made it back to Nigeria. But she says she cannot think straight since her return.

Watch the video below:

Libya tough pass Rambo film

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously told the story of a Nigerian man who said Libya is tougher than Rambo film. The young man named Friday Harrison made the statement after returning from Libya.

Friday travelled to Libya in search of greener pastures. Before travelling, he said he had finished his apprenticeship in Lagos and that his boss had settled him with the sum of N5 million.

Friday said he experienced hell in the North African country and that 200 persons with whom he travelled never made it back alive.

Source: Legit.ng