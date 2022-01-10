Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has revealed that he would choose spraying his money on people in the street over paying tithe in church

Controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has said that he would rather spray out his money to the people on the street than go to pay tithe in church.

Shatta Wale indicated that he does not agree with the payment of tithe to the church when there are many people hungry on the street.

He explained that there are many people struggling to go through the day but lack money to get basic things in life, whereas the pastors are living in luxury.

Shatta Wale: Musician Reveals he Would give Money to the poor on Street than pay Tithe in Church

Source: Instagram

According to Shatta Wale, people rush onto the street to see him when they hear that he is around, and for that, he feels obliged to give money to them.

The musician noted that it is for his benevolence that many on the streets call him king, adding that it is not a title he gave to himself.

Read some of the reactions to Shatta Wale's statement online below:

sick_deezy:

"That's good man! Feed the street rather than Tithe make Dem pastors use am buy big cars."

dan_lami_:

"You pay tithe to the church and pastors get richer. Your problems are never solved. So you need shatta to put wisdom in your head ‍♂️‍♂️"

wholistik_livingproject:

"I support this message. The church get richer while it's every day members suffer!"

Stonebwoy Apologises to Nigerians

Fellow Ghanaian star, Stonebwoy, apologized for supporting Shatta Wale’s utterances about Nigerian singers.

Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy, reacted after Shatta Wale, accused Nigerian artistes of not loving and supporting their musicians.

Taking to his Instagram story, Burna Boy addressed the issue in a series of posts and stated that if people never helped others that they could not gain from, then they can’t cry for their help or feel entitled to it.

