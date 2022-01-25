Instagram skit maker and influencer De General was recently convicted of drug trafficking during a court sitting in Lagos

This comes after the skit maker's ugly exchange with officials of the NDLEA during a raid at his Lagos residence

The court convicted De general and his accomplice, Caleb Williams while cautioning them to sin no more

The past few weeks have been rough for Instagram comedian and social media influencer Joshua Sunday better known by many as De General.

During a recent sitting at the Federal High Court in Lagos, Justice Daniel Osiagor convicted the humour merchant of drug trafficking, Channels TV reports.

Osiagor while delivering judgment maintained that due to the minimal volume of substance found with De General and his accomplice, Caleb Williams, the two would be convicted and cautioned rather than being sentenced.

Recall that some weeks ago Legit.ng reported that De General caused a stir on social media after recording a raid at his apartment by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The skit maker was seen in a heated exchange with the officials before he was eventually whisked away.

Justice Osiagor convicted De General and Williams while cautioning them to "go and sin no more," Sahara Reporters reports.

The comedian is yet to make any post on his social media pages. His last video was shared about two weeks ago.

De General's arrest: Comedian Basketmouth wades in

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that veteran comedian Basketmouth joined Nigerians in reacting to the arrest of skit maker De General by NDLEA operatives.

Basketmouth, in a video, explained that he thought the young man had a large quantity of illegal stuff on him with the way he was handled by the officers.

The comedian also added that NDLEA operatives know who to arrest and where to go to, but they choose to waste taxpayers money.

One social media user who reacted to Basketmouth's take on the matter wrote:

"As in eh…. Bursting someone and doing a whole press release because of 2 tie of blunt …. Nigerian law enforcement is a joke."

