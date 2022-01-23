In what seemed like a painful situation, a former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, seen lying in a hospital bed has called on Nigerians, family and friends to pray for him.

Metuh in a Facebook post posted on Friday, January 21, said he has had several surgeries and procedures in the past year.

Olisa Metuh said he has had several surgeries in the past year and hopes that this would be his last Photo: Olisa Metuh

Draped in hospital clothing, bandages and anti-fatigue compression socks, the PDP stalwart who appears to have just had surgery said he is believing God that this would be his last.

Metuh said:

"No matter how angry you've been about my outspokenness or outright naked challenge to power back then, please pray for me.

The cankerworm had eaten deeply into my health, it has not been easy and I have only remained whole through the mercies of God."

He also said that although he had received some scary news from his doctors, he believes that the grace of God is sufficient for him and would make him whole again.

"I got some scary news from the surgeons today but my faith remains in God Almighty and with your prayers and by His stripes I am healed and would remain whole in Jesus name."

Metuh regains his freedom from Kuje Prison

Metuh was finally released from the Kuje prison in adherence to order from the Appeal Court in Abuja.

The former spokesperson for the PDP was earlier sentenced to seven years in jail by Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja on February 25, 2020, after being found guilty on charges of money laundering.

Metuh was incarcerated at the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja but a judgement by the Court of Appeal on Wednesday, December 16, nullified the jail sentence handed the former PDP spokesperson.

The court ruled that Metuh's convictions were tainted with bias and must not be allowed to stand.

Metuh Visits Suleja Correctional Facility, Begins Advocacy For Decongestion, Speedy Court Processes

A former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, on Thursday, November 25, visited the Suleja correctional facility.

Metuh was at the Suleja correctional facility alongside his wife, Kanayo, on an advocacy visit

During the visit, Kanayo called for decongestion of Nigeria's correctional facilities and speedy court processes for inmates awaiting trial.

