Basketmouth has joined Nigerians in reacting to the arrest of skit maker De General by NDLEA operatives

Basketmouth, in a video, explained that he thought the young man had a large quantity of illegal stuff on him with the way he was handled by the officers

The comedian also added that NDLEA operatives know who to arrest and where to go to, but they choose to waste taxpayers money

Popular comedian, Basketmouth has reacted to skit maker, De General's recent arrest by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that the humour merchant cried out on social media after NDLEA men stormed his Lagos apartment.

Basketmouth blasts NDLEA over De General's arrest Photo credit: @basketmouth/@ndlea_nigeria

Source: Instagram

Basketmouth reacts

In a reaction post sighted online, the comedian said that when he heard the news, he thought that the skit maker would be found in possession of several heavy kilograms of illegal drugs and not the little quantity that was found on him.

He went on to question how the officers who arrested De General would feel after, thinking that they had done the best job of the year.

The comedian stressed that the NDLEA knows people in possession of drugs and should be ashamed for clamping down on the young man like that.

He added that there are bigger issues to worry about and the whole arrest was a waste of time and taxpayers money.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

officialdjnanya:

"Funny how these NDLEA no fit raid African shrine for Ikeja! "

doctorr_bright:

"As in eh…. Bursting someone and doing a whole press release because of 2 tie of blunt …. Nigerian law enforcement is a joke."

foodie_that_cooks:

"They can’t and would never go after the big fish."

rottweiman:

"Yeah, they caught Pablo for their mind."

uncle_sola:

"Exactly!!! Mans not a dealer. Midnight bust. Over 10 officers on a SINGLE leisure smoker."

prima_donnar:

"Are y’all trying to low key justify what he did? The rule is not to get caught."

Kemi Olunloyo speaks against skit maker as she roots hard for NDLEA

Veteran Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, made her position clear regarding the arrest of skit maker, De General, by NDLEA operatives.

De General had resisted the men who came to search his residence before he eventually landed in their nest over illegal possession of drugs.

In a reaction post shared on Instastory, Olunloyo maintained that the young man must be held accountable for his actions and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Source: Legit.ng