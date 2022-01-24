For a lot of people, throwback photos serve as a reminder of where they are coming from. It is not any different for Nigerian celebrities as a number of them recently took to their Instagram page to share their journeys to their current state in photos.

In the photos they shared, Funke Akindele, Chioma Akpotha, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Toyin Abraham, and Kate Henshaw looked younger. Their photos also highlighted their taste in fashion, makeup, and poses.

One thing, however, remained constant, the women have always been beautiful.

Nigerian celebrities share their throwback photos. Photos: @chiomakpotha, @funkejenifaakindele, @toyin_abraham

In this article, Legit.ng shares throwback photos of some popular actresses in the entertainment industry.

1. Funke Akindele

The multiple award-winning actress shared a montage detailing when she didn't have a lot of money, when she started becoming financially buoyant and her current state.

The throwbacks show that Funke has always been a stylish woman.

2. Toyin Abraham

The mother of one went back in time to when she was a polytechnic student. A lot of Toyin's fans laughed at her hair, her eyebrow, and her lipstick.

3. Kate Henshaw

The veteran film star shared a video showing her singing. Kate looked as beautiful as ever. In fact, actress Stella Damasus was spotted in the video.

Kate's fans and colleagues were full of praise for the film star.

4. Chioma Akpotha

The film star got people laughing with her hairstyle. In fact, some fans stated that she looks like her colleague Genevieve in the photo.

5. Ufuoma Mcdermott

The actress' wig and lipstick got people laughing in her comment section. Ufuoma noted that the photo was from her undergraduate days at the University of Lagos.

Davido as a child

In a post shared to his Instastory channel, Davido posted a rare photo of himself when he was just a little boy.

The Assurance crooner was seen rocking a complete suit and tie, with his black shoe looking shiny as he posed for the camera.

Davido’s post stirred different reactions from social media users with some of them noting some of his features as a kid that are still noticeable in him as an adult.

