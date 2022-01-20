Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello has sparked yet another major talking point on social media

The beautiful actress shared a lovely video of herself from the time she was broke to when she become a star and living in wealth

She thanked the Lord for her journey as she was spotted with some notable colleagues in the video, Nigerians have dropped comments on the post

Ace Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello has declared her love for throwback photos and the work they do for her.

Funke shared an emotional video of her transformation from the times she was a broke and upcoming actress to now that she is richer and more successful in her profession on Instagram.

Funke Akindele shares transformation video. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The beautiful actress thanked God for her journey so far and maintained that she loves throwback photos because they remind her of where she is coming from.

She also did a funny voice-over on the video and share inspirational quotes urging her fans to never give up.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Funke Akindele's transformation video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Tolubally:

"It’s the voice over for me."

Nikkilaoye:

"God is good oo. Yes o change will meet us positively in Jesus name Amen."

Tope_alabi_:

"Wow ❤️glory be to God."

Adii.mimi:

"Transformation. Please where is the lady in the middle in the 14th picture. I remember her face in movies back in the day."

Tolamii:

"God be praised you've always bn a babe ooo."

Quindar_drinks:

"I see some pictures from WAP days. Lol."

Lalaskinglow:

"I like the word Keep doing what you are doing change will meet you some day ,I say AMEN for my Business."

Funke Akindele asks fans not to laugh as she shares throwback photo

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele made a joke about herself on social media and her fans loved it.

The actress shared a rare photo of her younger self with a lady and warned her followers not to laugh.

Funke also made jest of her brows, but Nigerians did not heed her advice as they trooped to her page and laugh about the photo.

Source: Legit.ng