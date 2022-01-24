Chilling with the big girls: Ini Edo says, shares cute photos with Genevieve, Omotola, Uche Jombo, others
- Nollywood actress Ini Edo recently hung out with some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry
- The black beauty was spotted with the likes of Hilda Dokubo, Rita Dominic, Michelle Dede, among other veterans
- Fans and followers of the celebrities took to Ini's comment section to hail and tag the handles of their favourites
Actress Ini Edo shared photos showing some of Nollywood's favourite actresses. It seemed the women hung out and they posed for the camera before going back to their respective homes.
In the photo, Omotola Jalade, Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo, Hilda Dokubo, Michelle Dede, Genevieve Nnaji, among others were spotted.
In one of the photos, the women sat together while smiling for the camera. In another photo, Ini, Genevieve, and Hilda checking out something on an iPad as they conversed with one another.
In the caption that accompanied the post, Ini called her colleagues Greatest of Them All.
She also noted that she misses them.
Nigerians react
zee__03:
"The real NOLLYWOOD BABES/OWNERS OF NOLLYWOOD."
cafebyblanche:
"Na the big girls this wet we know oh ehen the no dey make noise."
theyy_luvv_lola:
"Stephanie is missing here."
shu_ga_vee:
"Awwww love u all made my childhood lovely with ur movies."
maraclara649:
"Omg don’t even no where to start I love y’all."
cynthia.ezekiel:
"This are the real big girls of nollywood industry wey I missed abeg."
official_nat8:
"The real Nollywood Queen ❤️❤️❤️ I sighted @genevievennaji @ritadominic @uchejombo."
abhi_jewelrified:
"@ritadominic @iniedo @uchejombo @genevievennaji my all time favorites."
patricksarahene:
"@genevievennaji @ritadominic @uchejombo @iniedo e t c plenty of love for all this beautiful and gorgeous ladies here. ."
ibeizuchukwu:
"@iniedo big girls indeed @genevievennaji seeing this Ur face here jus made my Sunday today even tho is an last year pictures."
Source: Legit.ng