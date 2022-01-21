Nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest has got Nigerians gushing on social media after he shared a video online

Chiefpriest was spotted sitting in a beautiful black car and as the camera showed the insides, nylons stills covered the seats

The businessman looked proud of himself as he sat in the lovely car while giving different poses

Cubana Chiefpriest's wife has joined the league of Benz owners in Nigeria as the business man recently copped a brand new AMG G 63 model for her.

The car is a beautiful machine with a lot of buttons on the steering wheel and a lot of space inside.

The nightlife entrepreneur shared a video showing all the parts of the car as he proudly sat at the wheel.

Cubana Chiefpriest gets his wife a Benz. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest, @_deangels

In the caption that accompanied the post, Chiefpriest wrote:

"Asked My Woman @_deangels What She Wants For Her Birthday, She Said Get Me A Benz, It’s Few Days To Her Bday So I Called @naijacarshop And He Made It Happen, CongratsBaby It’s A F**kin G-Class Of The 63’s Above All It’s A Freaky AMG, Now You Can Roar Like A Lioness That You Are. I Hope She Likes It Because E No Easy To Impress Rich Aunty."

Check out the video below:

Nigerians react

"Benz or nothing."

"E choke. Congrats my sis."

"Congratulations @_deangels Nwanyi Oma You Deserve It."

"only one ezenmuo God bless her new age."

"E choke,E chokest..Dr ezemmuo Ekwueme!!happy bday in addy wifey."

"Congrats ❤️couples of de year."

"Abag go pay that guy him money for the jacket you buy cubana . Just saying and congrats to ur wife."

Pay me my money

The celebrity club owner was earlier dragged online for owing less than a million naira for almost two years.

Killaboigram called out Cubana Chiefpriest, asking him not to take his generosity for stupidity.

The young man continued by saying that the rich man sprays money at different events and does numerous giveaways for Instagram validation but has refused to pay his debt.

