The Nigerian Super Eagles commenced their African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2022) on a flying note after beating Egypt 1-0 in the opening match.

The interesting match had Iheanacho scoring the only goal in the first half as the Super Eagles claimed the maximum three points.

Nigerian celebrities have expressed their admiration for Austin Eguavoen's team who humbled the Egyptian and left Liverpool's superstar, Mo Salah with nothing much to do.

Nigerian celebrities reacted to Super Eagles' victory.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the celebrities that have commented on the impressive Super Eagles victory.

1. Dino Melaye

A former lawmaker, Dino Melaye, shared a beautiful video of Super Eagles star singing and expressed his excitement over the team's victory.

Check out his post below:

2. Adaeze Yobo

The wife of Super Eagles' assistant coach, Adaeze Yobo and her kids watched the match with so much excitement.

After the team won against Egypt, the children sang funny Nigerian songs.

Watch the video below:

3. Ebuka

Show host Ebuka Obi Uchendu also expressed delight after watching the impressive performance by the Super Eagles. He spoke about Nigeria's oneness in a series of tweets:

"See how football banter is just sweet here because we have a common enemy. You people should stop stressing my EPL life abeg. Thank you @NGSuperEagles my loves! On to the next one."

Goalscorer, Kelechi Iheanacho shared a post after the match and Nigerian celebrities have commented on it and hailed him for the goal.

Check the post below:

4. Falz

"SENIORMAN!!!"

5. Banky W

"SENIOR MAN KELZZZZZ!!!!!! ."

6. Peter PSquare

"Weldon! Proud ."

7. Khloe

"Ain’t nobody badder than."

8. Tacha

"You’re winning “player of the tournament” don’t worry yourself Chief!!"

Several other superstars have congratulated kelechi Iheanacho and the Super Eagles, wishing them a successful tournament at AFCON 2022.

How far do you think the Super Eagles will go?

