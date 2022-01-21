BBNaija Leo DaSilva is the current topic of conversation on Twitter after the reality star shared a post on his Instagram page

Leo was spotted in what looks like an invitation card that has to do with politician Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In spite of the backlash, the BBNaija ex-housemate has, however, not said anything on his social media page

After months of demanding accountability over the EndSARs protest with others, Nigerians can't believe that BBNaija Leo would align himself with politician Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A poster of the politician's 70th birthday showing the face of the reality star and some young Nigerians were spotted on it.

In fact, Leo also shared an invitation card from the event with his photo boldly printed on it and it has got Nigerians dragging him on social media.

Nigerians drags BBNaija Leo for partaking in an event associated with Tinubu. Photos: @sirleobdasilva, @tattleroomng

Swipe left to see the photos below:

Nigerians react

@Jay_the_lover:

"The thing with this Leo dasilva situation is this. Like Taooma, she didn't say anything about being invited to the presidential house until pictures were posted then she started claiming trojan horse. You're only sorry because you got caught."

@UlohoRespect:

"Leo Dasilva one of the Judas in our midst has shown his true colors, more to reveal themselves as time unfolds. We are observing."

@asemota:

"It's clear that the Leo DaSilva is an imbecile of epic proportions. clearly no different from Segalink.. The guy is an unwitting pawn and he doesn't realize it. Profoundly tragic."

@o_alalade:

"I think I have come to a conclusion that everyone has a price but truly it’s hard seeing people we trust Betray us but nothing spoil Weary face ..Leo dasilva you no show love oo."

Guests steal from Leo

BBNaija season 3 star, Leo Da Silva in an earlier report by Legit.ng expressed his disappointment after guests used his short let apartment.

The reality star explained how the guests who rented the apartment stole the dining table while the security man was away.

He further declared that the security man will be sacked and Nigerians reacted to his lamentation online.

Like Nigerians used to say, 'they have run him street.'

