It is not business as usual for Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star, Emmanuel, as fans visited him recently.

Lovers of the reality show are known for showering the stars with lovely gifts and cash but these fans made sure they got something back from Emmanuel.

Fans raid Emmanuel's clothes.

In a beautiful video that emerged online, the fans invaded Emmanuel's closet and jostled for the finest of his clothes.

Others watched on surprised as the fans dragged Emmanuel's clothes amongst themselves and created an amazing scene.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the funny video, some of them dragged each other.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kelly457kelvin:

"The clothes themselves are pale."

Mskhanya:

"Kelvin Yes the young couple. You think it's too funny this obsession of yours, no its not funny."

Iam_emefah:

"You don’t have time because ur kinds are bitter and good things never locates you. Emmanuel is not your co equal not in this life or the one to come."

Oziomaaliogo:

"Hottest in the game."

Iam_emefah:

" @kelly457kelvin you’re a bitter soul, It’s good to say good things about people so you receive same. But this your toxicity will bring your nothing but pain . The dress Emmanuel wears can’t be bought by your family members. Charleyyyyy dude his closet can invest into your bitter and sorrowful life. Toxic fan base."

