Nollywood actresses Rosy Meurer and Uche Ogbodo have got Nigerians talking with photos of them on social media

The film stars recently hung out and their partners were not left out as they shared evidence on their IG pages

While some Nigerians described them as childish over the photos, others made comments on the attitude of Churchill

Actress Uche Ogbodo shared a photo with her man Bobby, her colleague Rosy Meurer and her husband Churchill Olakunle on her page.

The photo showed Uche and her man rocking matching outfits while Rosy and Churchill went for something different.

Except for Churchill who wasn't laughing, Uche and her man with Rosy were seen with big smiles on their faces. According to Uche, Rosy was always saying something funny.

Uche Ogbodo and her man hang out with Rosy Meurer and Churchill. Photos: @ucheogbodo

She wrote on Instagram:

"The Other Day With the Churchills , I have never had a friend that Cracks me Up so Much like this Trouble girl @official_rosymeurer She is always Saying Funny Stuff , and trust me cos me I like Laughing my heart out! , Swipe to see me laughing like an over fed cow. LOVE IS IN THE AIR."

Nigerians react

bellakumi:

"Auntie celibate is now a baby mama to a baby boy and brother and sister are now husband and wife."

positivegrowth_247

"Uche is forcing this her friendship on Rosey. See as churchy or whatever no de feel their shenanigans."

asa_chuuu:

"I don’t know but for a reason I see an immature behaviour from these boys and girls. Sorry for my opinion sha."

floxyandel_:

"Churchill is not liking this at all."

andreahills_:

"Uche just Dey look for friendship...Plus this pictures are childish. Them bring am come social media na I talk put if you like attack me!"

manifirstsnizzy:

"Truth be told, from Churchill's facial expressions and everything, it shows he wasn't cool with de idea.. Am sure he feels way too big for dat.."

One year down

Olakunle Churchill and his wife Rosy Meurer took to their social media pages to celebrate as they mark one year of being married to each other.

Churchill said the reason why people say the home is where the heart is, is because of the positive energy, peace and comfort that home gives away from all the energies outside.

In the mood of celebration, the businessman then shared lovely photos from their traditional wedding.

