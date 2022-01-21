Popular actor, Muyideen Oladapo recently announced that he just graduated from the university of Lagos with his second degree

A video of the actor in his convocation gown in the midst of drummers giving a performance has been shared by Oga Bello

Not only did the actor give a melodious rendition, he also used the opportunity to appreciate his older colleagues in the profession

Not only did actor, Muyideen Oladapo aka Lala bag a second degree from the university of Lagos, he also did not pass on the opportunity to appreciate those who paved way in the theatre world.

Still in his convocation gown, the actor was sighted in the midst of drummers, singers, and dancers under a tree while people gathered around to look.

Lala appreciates colleagues

Lala mentioned people like Oga Bello, Wole Soyinka, Dele Odule, Iya Rainbow, and others as he praised them for their contribution to theatre in Yoruba.

The video was shared by Oga Bello, who clearly appreciated the performance. He also thanked his younger colleague for upholding thebvalues of the profession.

"@lala_dapo is surely having a great time. Thank you for upholding the values and beauty of our prestigious profession. Theatre is life."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

bamideleoyedele:

"Congratulations Lala, you are very humble and dedicated."

ademirash:

"The way you support and celebrates everyone always amazed me . May you live long sir."

ayanda_samuel:

"I really appreciate this guy seriously."

gunjuolav:

"Fun to watch. Congratulations❤️"

abduloriolowo:

"I'm happy for Lala , he didn't let where he was coming from define him .. He strived hard , this should motivate the coming ones that the sky is just the starting point."

lastbee930:

"This is sweeting me.. I got myself literally dancing to the rythm Congratulations once again lalacious lala @lala_dapo "

