Viral internet sensation, Folagade Banks has taken to social media to celebrate the fact that he is now a graduate

The young man shared the good news on his Instagram page as he thanked God for a successful journey at Obafemi Awolowo University

The influencer has talked about combining school with combining school with content creation as well as coping with popularity

Popular skit maker, Abiri-Roland Tobi Folagade aka Folagade Banks has shared photos from his last day as a student at Obafemi Awolowo University.

The young man in the series of photos he shared on his Instagram page, showed off his finished project.

Folagade Banks celebrates as he bags degree Photo credit: @folagade_banks

Source: Instagram

Donning a smart blue suit, Banks beamed with smiles and pride befitting of a graduate. He also expressed his gratitude to God.

"Bachelor degree bagged!!we thank God."

Check out the photos below:

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Banks talked about studying for four years and post graduate studies.

"I feel so great to be done with school, because it wasn’t an easy journey, trust me the 4 years was so long and had a lot of challenges that came with it, but we give God the glory that we are here today. One year Covid break came and we still moved ahead after it . And about post degrees like masters and PhD Yes I would really like to go for them too as time goes on.

On running school and content creation side by side, Folagade stated that even though it was a hard task to pull off, none of them disturbed the other.

"Combining school with content creation wasn’t an easy task at all, because there were specific times I should post and these times might be clashing with class periods. Those times most of my videos were shot at midnights because I didn’t have time during the day to shoot, I was always that busy. But I tried my best to ensure that one didn’t hinder the other , I made sure my content-creating career didn’t have such great pull on my education and vice versa, even though it wasn’t easy but I did it."

For internet sensations, they become noticeable in every space and even though some of them do not like the attention, they can't help it.

Banks however had his differently:

"I wasn’t really the type that went out that often when I was in school, I used to be indoor most times. It was always from my department straight down to my hostel, so a lot of people didn’t know I was even in the same school with them until I posted my signout pictures on my Instagram page and that’s because they don’t get to see me outside. So I can say that was how I coped with the social media popularity in school, I didn’t put myself in people’s face I was always in my space lol."

Lastly, the young man addressed building his brand and putting his hard earned degree to use:

"I have always had the passion to entertain people and nothing will make me divert from following my passion and calling. So this content creating side of me will always be with me. About my formal career, the one I studied for, the knowledge can never be taken away from me and anytime the needs arise for it, I will always be available."

Fans and colleagues congratulate Folagade Banks

Fellow influencers, skit makers thronged to Folagade's page to congratulate him. The young man's fans could not help but also congratulate the different characters he portrays in his skit.

kie_kie__:

"Congratulations Banks."

opeyemifamakin:

"Congrats bro. The world is your oyster."

that.girl.mel:

"Congratulations."

feyi_agbaje:

"Congratulations Tobi."

chantalpangwoheberechi:

"Big Congratulations Fola❤️"

bholardale:

"Broda femi ti graduate.. Congratulations mummy Adeola.. Let's go tell mummy wabueze."

toshcollections:

"Congratulations broda Femi... Will love to see mummy's reaction kilegba??"

armcandybychyoncy:

"Congratulations oooo!!!! Mama deola will be super proud of you."

yetiskie:

"Big congratulations . Greater achievements ahead of you in Jesus name."

Source: Legit.ng