Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has revealed on social media that she greatly misses being pregnant

The movie star shared a throwback video from when she was heavily pregnant and working out despite her condition

According to Uche, she got a lot of evil declarations from people at that time but she praised God for giving birth safely

Popular Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo, has gone down memory lane on social media to the time she was heavily pregnant with her child.

The film star admitted that she missed being pregnant especially because of the workout sessions she used to have with her ‘bunny in the oven’.

Uche Ogbodo admits she misses being pregnant, shares controversial throwback video.

Source: Instagram

Ogbodo posted an old video of the time she somersaulted while being heavily pregnant and how the clip got her a lot of negative comments on social media.

According to her, people had empty threats for her unborn child at the time. She however thanked God for having a safe delivery.

In her words:

“I miss all my Workout Sections with my Big Belle , After this Particular Video I got so many Empty Threats on my Unborn Child from Winchy Winchy People on Socio Medium but Thank God for A Successful Birth !

DEM NO BE GOD LAS LAS .”

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Iphiecandy:

“Yeah, I remember when you posted this video then, I was so scared for you oh ahhh!! But my sister in-love is a strong mama love you.”

Es_therbb:

“This particular video scared me❤️.”

Emekaokoye14:

“You were an inspiration to many.”

Judy_elobaby:

“If though it’s a throwback i was still scared watching this.”

Zobicsfashionhouse:

“I so much admire your resilience, but wetin u do Bunny erh .”

Diana_mbaka:

“Omo Sis You Be Strong Lady Honestly ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Uche Ogbodo says she is married to baby daddy

The actress, during an Instagram live interview, revealed how she deals with social media trolls, battles with diseases, and being married to her baby daddy.

Uche further spoke about how she dealt with three terrible diseases that almost cost her life but her baby daddy Bobby Maris was there for her.

She finally spoke about being married to Bobby:

"I have been with him for 3 years, to me I'm his wife, it's gonna get to a time I'm gonna clarify the issue, people who have grace will understand that I'm an Igbo girl.

"Let's come to that culture I'm coordinated I got pregnant and I have a baby, people who have sense will know that no child born out of wedlock will bear the man's name except it's an official marriage."

Source: Legit.ng