Mercy Aigbe’s ex-best friend, Toro Aramide, has reacted after the film star unveiled her already married new boo

Aramide shared a cryptic post where she noted that the world is a wicked place, she also wrote and interesting prayer

According to Aramide, her own home is covered by the blood of Jesus and fans have reacted to her post

After Mercy Aigbe unveiled her new boo, an already married man named Kazim Adeoti ‘Adekaz’ internet users have reacted in different ways.

The film star’s former best friend, Toro Aramide, was not left out of those who aired their grievances on social media.

Mercy Aigbe's former best friend, Toro Aramide, slams actress as she flaunts new man. Photos: @realmercyaigbe, @toroaramide

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page, Aramide threw shade at Mercy Aigbe over her new man, Adekaz.

According to her, the world is a wicked place. Not stopping there, Aramide accompanied the post with a caption where she prayed for her own home to be covered by the blood of Jesus.

In her words:

“My home is covered with the blood of Jesus ❤️ #queenofnollywood❤️.”

See her post below:

Social media users react to Aramide’s cryptic post

Read what some Nigerians had to say about Toro Aramide’s reaction to Mercy Aigbe’s new man:

Omohtola_:

“Mercy’s children must really see a therapist with all these drama she is making her children face online.”

Orelox_amila:

“Bad friends everywhere.”

Tracyosadi:

“Thank God you retrace your step, na ur husband she for enter.”

Libra__queenie:

“Very very wicked world...Alot of Heartless people everywhere.”

Tubely2k2:

“Wicked world indeed! It is well.”

Nawa o.

Fans tell Mercy Aigbe's ex-hubby to do DNA test for their son

Not long after Mercy Aigbe unveiled her new man online, numerous Nigerians were quick to come up with different speculations including claims about her son, Juwon.

A photo collage was made of the actress’ new man, Adekaz, alongside a photo of her son as well as a picture of her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry.

Some internet users claimed that there was a striking resemblance between Juwon and Mercy Aigbe’s new husband, Adekaz.

Not stopping there, online users went ahead to advice Aigbe’s ex-husband, Gentry, to carry out a paternity test on the young boy to be sure he fathered him.

