Nigerian singer Burna Boy was recently interviewed by CNN and the Ye crooner talked about is journey into music

Burna Boy stated that he solely depends on his band, his voice and God to have a great performance

The controversial singer noted that he loves his process as it meant that he has more stories to tell

Singer Burna Boy has had quite an interesting journey since he started music at 19.

The singer's mum Bose Ogulu revealed to CNN that Burna's first song Like To Party was different from the regular thing, however, he maintained it and has managed to build an organic fanbase that loves his sound.

The musician also noted that he has been with the same set of people who are his band members since 2016, noting that they are one of the things he needs to give a great performance.

Burna Boy talks about his journey into becoming a Grammy winner. Photos: @burnaboygram

Speaking on the reception he got after his Grammy win, Burna Boy said:

"You know how they say a prophet is never celebrated in his own home. I kind of broke that curse. I've been in that position for a long time, imagine how I felt."

The singer also talks about not owing anyone anything:

"Nobody passed anything to me so there's nothing for me to pass to anybody. Whoever has a story to tell should tell it. That means you're chosen to do it. Nobody is forced to do anything that they are not forced on earth to do. But if you are put on earth to do something, then you will know you have to do it."

Watch him speak below:

We're good now

African Giant crooner, Burna Boy, in a series of posts on his Insta stories spoken about another big Nigerian artiste, Davido.

Burna Boy revealed that the Blessed crooner was not trying to vie with him one on one as they both figured it out.

He then went ahead to say that in the new year, 2022, there must be love and any "middle ground" will be done away with.

When the posts were reshared by @instablog9ja, it gathered over 5,000 comments and thousands of likes.

