Legit TV recently stepped out for an event that had Nigerians gather to jam to songs from some of their favourite artists

Lovers of music expressed their thoughts to Abisola Alawode on who they think the future of Nigerian music is

Many gave names like Rema, Adekunle Gold and his wife Simi, Mayorkun, among other Nigerian artistes

Abisola Alawode of Legit TV attended the day three of the Flytime music festival at Eko hotel where he met music fans who had come out to watch their favourite artistes.

Rema, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, Ruger, Buju, were some of the artistes who were billed to perform at the event.

The media personality then asked which of the artistes they were looking forward to seeing and why.

Nigerians talk about their love for Mayorkun and Rema. Photos: @heisrema, @iammayorkun

A number of people noted that they liked Rema, others stated that it was Mayorkun for them. Another set of people called Adekunle Gold's name, adding that they are also fans of his wife Simi.

A particular fan who like Rema said she would appreciate it if the singer notices him. According to her, she doesn't mind climbing on the stage to make him see her.

Watch the video below:

Singer Rema speaks on going back to school

Popular Nigerian singer Rema has joined the list of superstars who have had to make the tough but necessary choice of returning to school. The Soundgasm crooner in a recent post shared on Twitter took fans by surprise after announcing that he has gained admission into the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Rema in his post made sure to mention that the decision to return to school was also influenced by his mum who has been insistent on his getting a university degree.

The singer rounded up his announcement by noting that he would be seeing his fellow coursemates in class.

He wrote:

"What if I told y'all I got an admission into UNILAG? Lol Mum said I still need a degree, oh well see you guys in class."

As expected, the singer’s casual announcement came as a surprise to people on social media and they had different things to say.

