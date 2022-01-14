An Islamic cleric has publicly criticized singer Wizkid over a comment he made about not believing in religion

The man of God while addressing a congregation noted that comments like that often come to light when people are stupendously rich

He, however, warned that people shouldn’t listen to the likes of the musician as they will eventually answer to God for their actions

An Islamic cleric has caught the attention of netizens after rebuking singer Wizkid at a religious gathering.

The man of God referenced a Snapchat post shared by Wizkid in which he declared that he doesn’t believe in religion.

Man of God calls out Wizkid for saying he doesn’t believe in religion. Photo: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

According to the cleric, comments like that only come to light when people have people wealthy and money starts to tamper with their sense of reasoning.

He maintained that contrary to what the singer said, there is religion.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The cleric equally warned the members of the congregation to be wary of the people they follow, adding that everyone will be answerable for their actions on earth before the creator.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

a.jike__ said:

"Na by force to believe in religion now???… orishishishi "

ceemplybecca said:

"Allow people believe in whatever they want to believe in! Common getat!"

papiiitino said:

"You can actually believe in God and not believe in Religion. Remember that."

dreybabanla said:

"Focus on your message and leave people alone!"

yetunde_gold said:

"I don’t believe in religion but i believe in GOD, Oya come and beat me."

mrpresidennnt said:

"Religion should not be something that should be enforced on people. Let people live their truth and be peaceful at it. The only religion that matters to the father is love."

Music is my only religion, Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Wizkid in a social media post revealed to his fans and followers how much music actually means to him.

He took to his Insta story to share his excitement over an upcoming release of his song titled Joro.

In excitement, the Made in Lagos singer submitted that music is spiritual to him and it's his only religion.

Source: Legit.ng