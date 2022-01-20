Top singer, Timi Dakolo, turned a year older on January 20 and his wife, Busola celebrated him in a special way

The celebrity photographer posted a photo of her man and accompanied it with words of gratitude and reassurance

Timi Dakolo however had a funny reaction to his wife’s birthday message and he asked her to send money

Talented Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, clocked a new age on January 20, 2022, and he was greatly celebrated by his wife, Busola, on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the celebrity photographer shared a lovely greyscale photo of her man and the father of her three kids.

Timi Dakolo's wife celebrates him on birthday. Photos: @busoladakolo

Source: Instagram

Busola shared words of thanks to Timi as she noted how he has been full of kindness, love and patience over the years. She also prayed for his new age to channel him into greatness.

On a final note, Busola reassured Timi that she is always there for him.

In her words:

“Dear Husband @timidakolo

"Over the years you have been full of kindness, love and patience. May this year channel you into the next level of greatness and always know that I am here for you.

"Your wife.”

See her post below:

Timi Dakolo reacts

The singer no doubt appreciated his wife’s birthday message but he replied with a funny comment where he asked her for money.

He wrote:

“Dear wife, send Us money.”

Fans’ reactions

Read some of the comments from fans to their exchange below:

Bubu_asooke_fabrics:

“Pls send him money o.”

Amariel_essentials:

“@timidakolo send money o mama yard.”

Shandy_naturalhairbeauty:

“@timidakolo Dear Sir, how much is money sef. happy birthday Sir.”

Toshowoods:

“@timidakolo @busoladakolo Yes!! Send us money.”

Busheerat:

“@timidakolo dear husby, send her money, she will send back.”

Sandiyaks:

“@timidakolo the money wey she go still collect back plus extra? No dey find this kind trouble biko. Happy birthday sir.”

Stephanieaniobi:

“@timidakolo At least she did not use the phrase: King is born today.”

Nice one.

Timi Dakolo requests for money, nice car from fans on birthday

Timi Dakolo who clocked a new age on Thursday, January 20, shared lovely photos online to celebrate himself.

A day to his birthday, the Iyawo Mi crooner posted a list of what he would like to be gifted, urging his fans to shock him.

Timi told people to send him some money, adding that a nice car won't be a bad idea.

