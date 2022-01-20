Popular Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, has celebrated his wife, Dope, in a special way on her birthday

The movie star shared series of gorgeous photos of the mother of his kids and accompanied them with sweet words

Not stopping there, Pope also shared the video where she showered his wife with bundles of naira notes on her big day

Popular Nigerian actor, Junior Pope, has got fans buzzing on social media over the way he celebrated his wife on her birthday.

The film star’s wife turned a year older on January 20, 2022, and Junior Pope made it a very memorable occasion.

Junior Pope celebrates wife on birthday. Photos: @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

To kick things off, the actor took to his Instagram page to wow fans with series of gorgeous photos of his curvy wife.

Pope accompanied the photos with sweet words as he praised the mother of his four kids. According to him, her blessings took him from earning N10,000 and N15,000 to earning hundreds of thousands in Nollywood.

Not stopping there, the film star described his wife as the envy of all women, his answered prayers and his bundle of blessings and joy.

See the post below:

Junior Pope makes it rain cash on wife in viral video

To also mark his wife’s birthday, Junior Pope posted a clip showing the moment he spoiled her silly with money.

The actor was spotted emptying bundles of crisp naira notes on his wife’s head as she marked her birthday. See the video below:

Fans’ reactions

Callme_frodd:

“You cherish your wife in the sweetest ways, I love it.”

Etinosaofficial:

“Please ma are you in need of picker? Favorable rates available♀️.”

Paul_nyk45:

“And person say make I go marry when I never get , I no get plans suffer person daughter joor....hbd wify of #swagnation ceo.”

Iam_davechuks:

“Beautiful but na una go still spend and pick the money. Marriage sweet shaa .”

Domingo_loso:

“Na woman wey dey with us through the good and bad, we go make am rain on am like Fat Joe and Lil Wayne.”

Blossoming_soul1:

“Father pls don’t allow me to be a spectator .”

Being_mercy25:

“Na husband wey go make it rain down I de find like dis .”

So sweet.

Timi Dakolo asks wife for money on his birthday

Talented Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, clocked a new age on January 20, 2022, and he was greatly celebrated by his wife, Busola, on social media.

Busola shared words of thanks to Timi as she noted how he has been full of kindness, love and patience over the years. She also prayed for his new age to channel him into greatness.

The singer no doubt appreciated his wife’s birthday message but he replied with a funny comment where he asked her for money.

Source: Legit.ng