Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has turned a year older and the father of three shared the news on his social media page

Timi begged his followers and lovers of his music to shock him with their gifts, adding that he wouldn't mind having a nice car

Celebrity friends and fans took to Timi's comment section to congratulate him and wish him well on his new age

Timi Dakolo is a year older on Thursday, January 20, and he has shared lovely photos online to celebrate himself.

A day to his birthday, the Iyawo Mi crooner posted a list of what he would like to be gifted, urging his fans to shock him.

Timi told people to send him some money, adding that a nice car won't be a bad idea.

Timi Dakolo celebrates his birthday online. Photos: @timidakolo

Source: Instagram

The singer didn't forget to tell his followers to also pray for him.

On his big day, Timi shared his bank account details to let people know that he is serious about the monetary gifts he asked for.

Nigerians celebrate Timi

tobibakre:

"A sure bross."

andreachikachukwu:

"Always in my prayers my brother."

robyekpo:

"My brother. I love you scatter."

veronicasdaughter:

"Dear Timi...u are my all time fave. Ur voice sends shivers down my spine and ur songs are well thought out and meaningful...songs my kids can sing without fear. I wish I had the means to surprise u...you really deserve it and I've watched u bless people for FREE! For now, I will continue following...when I have the means...one day, I will shock u into cardiac arrest!"

abadunmipriscillia:

"Happy birthday to My favorite celebrity, Humble, caring father of the yard people and a lover of God."

cheche_official_:

"If we shock you, na who won sing for us bayii."

_yourlist:

"Happy birthday Mr Dakolo! May you never know a better yesterday in Jesus name.... I pray that you experience heavens finest blessings in all seasons."

