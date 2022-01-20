It is the belief of many in African societies that a man is financially responsible in any relationship. In fact, a woman who is richer than her husband is expected to hand over her wealth to the man.

In Nigeria, there are some celebrities who are perceived to be richer than their men. This is due to their status in society.

Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, among others are believed to have more money than their husbands. In fact, whatever their men do, they attribute it to them.

Celebrity women that Nigerians think are richer than their husbands. Photos: @toyin_abraham, @funkejenifaakindele

In this article, Legit.ng lists six women Nigerians think are richer than their men.

1. Toyin Abraham

Just a few hours ago, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham had to address the notion that she is richer than her husband. This was after some people stated that she got him his SUV birthday gift.

According to her, her husband is a hardworking man who does a lot for her and their kids.

2. Funke Akindele

In 2020, Funke Akindele's husband JJC Skillz and talent manager Sosoberekon clashed over a political matter on social media and it led to the men dragging each other.

Sosoberekon went ahead to claim that Funke is the husband in their relationship, adding that he is a gigolo.

3. Anita Joseph

Many have alleged that the actress is the one financially responsible in their relationship.

4. Nkechi Blessing Sunday

Although a politician whom many believe has money, that did not stop some Nigerians from alleging that the actress is the one giving her husband Falegan Opeyemi some money.

The actress has had to correct the notion, stating that her man is the one who gives her money.

5. Uche Ogbodo

When the news that the actress was dating a younger man broke, there were various reactions to it including comments that Uche is the one financially responsible in the relationship.

6. Toyin Lawani

When the celebrity stylist got married to her photographer husband, many alleged that the man left his first marriage for Toyin because of her financial status.

Marriage is supposed to be a partnership and who is richer should never be a issue, be it the man or the woman.

You're never intimidated by me

Meanwhile, in celebration of her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi's birthday, Toyin Abraham shared some of his amazing attributes.

The actress took to her Instagram page to drop a lengthy and awe-inspiring note about her man and maintained strongly that he is never intimidated by anything about her.

She made the statement with some witnesses who can attest to her husband's positive sides. The actress also added that her husband gives her peace and allows her to do her things.

