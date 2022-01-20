Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has spoken out over the way people see her against her husband Kolawole Ajewole

Toyin stated that people need to stop thinking that a famous person is the richest in her family or in relationships

The mother of one noted that just because others do not like to blow their horns does not mean they are doing badly

Actress Toyin Abraham has addressed people who think that she is richer than her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi.

The actress noted that she won't allow anyone to talk down on her husband whom she describes as a hardworking man. According to her, Kolawole does a lot for her and the kids.

The film star warned people not to ridicule her man's hard work and what he stands for, adding that everything he has, he's worked for with his own sweat and he deserves it.

Toyin Abraham warns people against looking down on her husband. Photos: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin made her post on her IG page after some people alleged that she got her husband his SUV birthday gift.

Nigerians react

mcoded_:

"When you did not post your achievements online, Nigerians assumes you are broke and suffer!ng, osinwin century."

the_truth101728:

"TOYIN WHY WHY EPISTLE,WHY YOU NO PURCHASE PREMIUM CURSE FOR THE FELLOW."

imwancho:

"You get time sha."

fisayo_adeoti:

"Absolutely! The man is hardworking most people don’t know lol Shey una know when awilo start he no small oo make una get sense this new year let’s respect people’s life. !"

___femma:

"Stop explaining, they’ll eventually get tired of talking gibberish na person wey no get work dey count another person money."

You're never intimidated by me

Toyin Abraham earlier shared some amazing attributes of her loving husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi on his birthday.

The actress dropped a lengthy and awe-inspiring note about her man and maintained strongly that he is never intimidated by anything about her.

She made the statement with some witnesses who can attest to her husband's positive sides. The actress also added that her husband gives her peace and allows her to do her things.

Source: Legit.ng