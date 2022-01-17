Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, continues to melt hearts with kind words for her dear husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi

The actress penned an epistle about her husband and listed many good things he has done for her and her career growth

Toyin listed a few people who are witnesses to her husband's goodwill and declared that Kolawole is never intimidated by anything about her

Ace Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has shared some amazing attributes of her loving husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Toyin took to her Instagram page to drop a lengthy note about her man and maintained that he is never intimidated by anything about her.

Toyin Abraham celebrates hubby. Credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

She made the statement with some witnesses who can attest to her husband's positive sides.

The proud wife wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"You have always accepted me for who I am. You protect me, you love me, adore me and you lead me right. There's nothing you've told me to do that has turned out to be a mistake. I have lots of witnesses."

The actress continued that her husband gives her peace and allows her to do her things.

"You let me be my whole self. You enjoy my company when I'm being me. You push me to be me before anything else. You love our children so deeply and I love you so much."

Check out the post below:

Birthday wishes

Nigerians have reacted to Toyin's post about her husband, most of them sent lovely birthday wishes to him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Jumoke.james.7:

"Happy birthday sir and many happy returns. I pray that God almighty should continue to bless your union in Jesus name. Amen."

Justeyuche:

"Happy birthday sir with much respect."

Olumo_funbi:

"Happiest birthday sir, more good life."

Oluwatoyinmaks:

"Happy Blessed Birthday to your charming husband...many more years together."

I_am_princess_temmy:

"Happy birthday to ur boo. U will celebrate 100 year together in love and good health."

Toyin Abraham surprises hubby on his birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham went the extra mile in celebrating her dear husband's birthday and making the day special for him.

The actress shared a video showing the moment the celebrant walked into the surprise waiting for him.

Apparently, Toyin teamed up with Timi Dakolo and invited the singer to their home as a birthday surprise for her hubby.

Source: Legit.ng