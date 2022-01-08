The husband of a popular Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham, Kolawole Ajeyemi as released a statement about comparisons in his family

The actor declared during an interview that she is older the Toyin and it doesn't even matter if he was younger than the actress

He further cleared the air on the financial status and popularity of himself and his dear wife, Nigerians have reacted to the interview

Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi is not giving in to all the comparisons between himself and his dear wife, Toyin Abraham.

The actor during an interview with Tribune declared that all the differences between himself and Toyin are normal and they don't matter.

Kolawole Ajeyemi speaks on his wife being richer and more popular. Credit: @kolawoleajeyemi @toyin_abraham

Kola also said joined the movie industry in 1997 and he is way older than Toyin Abraham and he spoke about the controversial issue of who is richer and popular between him and his wife:

Money or no money, popular or not, God is the one who owns money or fame and freely gives to whoever. Whether I am the one who is more popular or rich, or she is. The fact remains that we are both popular and rich."

Kola also said he and his wife were doing well before they met each other.

Read the full interview below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the actor's interview, some of them urged him to stop explaining himself to people.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Megakidsnaija:

"Dear Mr Kola, we know and appreciate men like you. We really do…..pls don’t allow social media pressure to bother you. God will keep your home intact."

Naijanabroadmums:

"Can people of the world just let them be.Their marriage …their life … their ways . It’s 2022 , learn to mind your business. Marriage is more of love and respect."

Dipzongs:

"Just be happy bro and be good nobody cares who is richer ,so far there’s a genuine love between you both."

Papiiitino

"Having a rich Wife should actually be a big flex Real men would know this."

