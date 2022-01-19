Popular Nigerian comedia, AY has welcomed his second child with his wife in the US after thirteen years

The actor and his wife who are faraway from home have been congratulated by friends, fans, and well wishers

The comedian himself is slowly easing into daddy duties as he shared a video where he noted that big man like him does everything

Richard Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY is still basking in the euphoria of being a new daddy and several Nigerians have joined in his joy.

Following the joyous announcement, the actor has taken to his page with a video as proof that he does everything in the house.

AY gives Nigerians update as he begins daddy duties Photo credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

Big man like me in America

AY who had just served his wife breakfast in bed cleared up the plates and reveale that he has been the one doing the cooking, changing diapers, as well as holding the baby while his wife sleeps.

He continued by saying that if they were in Nigeria he would get people to do the work and some volunteers would even come forward.

AY finished by saying that in Atlanta, he does not have the privilege of acting like a big man. He also used the opportunity to thank everyone who celebrated with them.

"I am open for employment here in Atlanta.... Checkout my CV. More importantly, I am ecstatic to receive amazing wishes from special people like you. We are truly thankful to you all."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

toyin_abraham:

"@aycomedian uncle open door I’m outside"

iniedo:

"Congratulations to you and your family .This is such great news....❤️❤️❤️"

uchennaji:

"Yankee always levels all."

iamharrysong:

"Biggest congratulations ooooooo"

lolaomotayo_okoye:

"A huge congratulations to you and your beautiful family. I am super happy for you. God is indeed faithful❤️❤️❤️"

divinehouseholds:

"Oh this experience is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️... Oh Lord.... The birth of a new baby brings Joy."

