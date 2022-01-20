Big Brother Naija star, Omashola, has announced on social media that he is about to become a father in a couple of months

The reality star shared a sonogram of the baby and revealed that he thought that he almost could not father a child

Following the announcement, Omashola's fans and colleagues have flooded his page with congratulatory messages

On New Year's day, word spread around with video proof on social media that Big Brother Naija star, Omashola got a yes as he proposed to his woman underwater.

Few weeks after, the reality star took to his Instagram page with a sonogram announcing that he is expecting his first child with his fiancee.

Omashola shares sonogram as he expects first child soon Photo credit: @sholzy23

Source: Instagram

Omashola revealed in his caption that he thought he couldn't father a child but now they have a long leg start.

"The long leg inference is because the baby in the sonogram appeared tall with long legs. All this years I was thinking my pee pee don’t work, finally we got a very long leg start."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

tobibakre:

"wow wow wow. Congrats brother."

whitemoney__:

"Congratulations my man."

lekan_kingkong:

"Sholzy West!❤️ and the caption."

officialsoulbarbie:

"pee pee wey strong pass cassavacongratulations once again sholzy."

official_mercyeke:

"Omashola.... This is a special congratulations is not even easy keeping secrets I’m so happy for you ❤️"

gedoni:

"Sholzy westttttt!!!! Congratulations Brother ❤️"

cheezy_rn:

"Congrats brother Blessings on Blessings."

myasbeauty_place:

"Awwwwwwwn, congratulations my Warri brother."

