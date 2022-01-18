Nigerian singer Davido has got his Twitter fans talking after a post he made on social media about one of his cousins

The cousin whom he called Dele was spotted in a photo carrying a certificate showing that he belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The Assurance crooner described Dele as a fake while telling the people of Osun state to beware of his uncle

Davido has dragged on of his cousins called Dele who is also vying for the seat of the governor of Osun state. The singer shared a photo of Dele holding a certificate of clearance from PDP.

Noting that he graduated from the university with a 2:1, Davido revealed that his cousin who finished with a 2:2 is acting like an intellectual person.

The musician sarcastically added that an intellectual like him has not built anything in his life. Davido then urged the people of Osun state to beware of fakes.

Davido calls out his cousin Dele Adeleke on Twitter. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

It is common knowledge that Davido is solidly supporting his uncle Ademola Adeleke which may be the reason for his tweet. The musician did not seem to agree that his uncle and cousin are vying for the same seat in the same state.

Check out his tweet below:

Davido's uncle Ademola saw the tweet and he responded:

Read what he said below:

Nigerians react

ladyque_1:

"No be me go read another person family problem."

augustina.vivian:

"Na your family get Osun business just as Tinubu and family manages and handle the affairs of Lagos state."

itzkira9:

"So na whole state una wan take do family business."

eezzis_closetandbeautyroom:

"Isn’t this suppose to be a win win situation for the family? If uncle doesn’t win, cousin might win."

spotlightmediatech_:

"Politics is not a game of morals o…Papa pikin for contest against each other… it is a game of numbers."

minky_vees:

"Their family problem."

simply_lydyah:

"Na by 2.1?? abeg allow him. The sky is big enough."

cyndee_xo:

"We don't want any of you, plus you, your uncle and cousin una dey ment."

oloribecca:

"That's their family issues, Ko Kan mi."

olanrewaju_s.d:

"This will give the guy more popularity , nice , I would like to see their manifestos though. It’s not by just dancing or speaking English!!"

