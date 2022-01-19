Crossdresser Bobrisky has stirred reactions in the online community after dedicating an appreciation post to Davido out of the blue

The effeminate celebrity said he has met the singer on several occasions but has always been too shy to approach him and say hi

His post got members of the online community talking, with some people pointing out that he keeps seeking Davido’s attention

Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky has got people talking on social media after dedicating a post to singer Davido on his official Instagram page.

Bobrisky shared a picture of the music superstar and accompanied it with a short note of appreciation.

The self-styled male Barbie noted that he has met Davido at several social gatherings but has always been too shy to approach him and say hi.

He went on to declare that the 30 BG musician has the best personality in the entire African continent.

Bobrisky added that he wouldn’t have shared the post but he really wanted to take out time to appreciate the singer.

According to him, it’s important to appreciate people while they are still alive.

In his words:

"He is too kind to people. Normally I won’t post dis but I just wanna appreciate him and nothing more. Appreciate people when they are still alive."

See his post below:

Reactions

tweeky_tee said:

"Shift abeg and leave him alone oh… Drama qing."

tomisin_al said:

"Davido Dey enter your eyes? Abeg close am."

yeahmeah said:

"This one just dey find davido attention since… clout chaser oshi."

a4.autos said:

"No be your first time be dis aunty sir, but that attention wey you dey find from Davido all these yrs, you no go see am."

halims_faith said:

"Bob rest in Jesus name he doesn't want your frdship and dramas."

Bobrisky shows support for embattled friend Mompha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bobrisky declared his support for socialite, Mompha during his difficult time.

Mompha is facing charges of laundering funds which he allegedly obtained through unlawful activities with the EFCC.

His friend, Bobrisky sent words of encouragement to him and declared that he knew him to be a strong man and will come out of it.

