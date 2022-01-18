Nigerians are known for being many things which also includes being talented and being hardworking.

Over the years, a lot of fans have watched their favorite international stars on TV without having an idea that they are of Nigerian descent.

However, identifying has Nigerian has become more popular in recent times and a lot of these top international stars also associate themselves and make it known that they are from this West African country.

Popular international celebs who are originally from Nigeria. Photos: @chiwetejiofor, @donald_aison, @uzoaduba

Source: Instagram

Today, Legit.ng has gathered a long list of British and Hollywood TV stars who are actually of Nigerian descent.

See some of them below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Damson idris: This handsome 30-year-old British actor was born to Nigerian parents. He is popularly known for his role in Snowfall.

2.Uzo Aduba: This award-winning American actress starred in top Netflix series, Orange is the New Black. She was born in Boston to Nigerian parents.

3.Nonso Anozie: He was born in England and is of Igbo Nigerian descent. He starred in popular HBO series, Game of Throne as Xaro Xhoan Daxos, among other popular roles.

4. Chiwetel Ejiofor: This popular English actor has continued to proudly associate with his Nigerian roots.

5. Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje: This British actor has starred in top movies and series such as Thor, Suicide Squad, Lost, Game of Thrones, to name a few.

6. Hakeem Kae-Kazim: He was born in Lagos, Nigeria and spent his early years there before moving to England. He is popularly known for his role in Hotel Rwanda.

7. Ashley Madekwe: She was born in London to a Nigerian father and an English mother. She has starred in several movies and dramas.

8. Adetomiwa Edun: He was born to a Nigerian father and a half-Ghanaian and half-English mother. He played the role of Sir Elyan in popular series called Merlin.

9. Dayo Okeniyi: Dayo was born in Lagos Nigeria. In 2003, he moved to California with his family. He played the role of Thresh in Hunger Games.

10. John Boyega: This 29-year-old British actor and producer was born in London to Nigerian parents. He has starred in series of top movies including Star Wars.

11. Aderopo Oduye: She is an American actress, singer and writer. She starred in 12 Years a Slave, Pariah and more.

12. Sophie Okonedo: She is an English actress and narrator who was born to a British-Nigerian father. She starred in Hotel Rwanda among other movies.

13. Rotimi Akinosho: This handsome actor and musician was born in New Jersey to a Yoruba father and an Igbo mother. He starred in popular series, Power.

14. Donald Adeosun Faison: Unknown to many, this popular comic American actor is also of Nigerian descent.

15. David Oyelowo: This British-American actor of Nigerian descent is also one star who holds on to his ancestry with pride. Oyelowo has been known to proudly showcase his ties with Nigeria and he has starred in several top movies.

16. Yvonne Orji: She is a Nigerian-American actress and comedian. Orji is known for her role in popular series, Insecure.

17. Gbenga Akinnagbe: This popular American actor and writer also makes this list. He has starred in several top movies too.

It is always beautiful to see talented Nigerians doing great things in different parts of the world.

Source: Legit.ng