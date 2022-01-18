Nollywood’s Jide Kosoko has shared a piece of his mind ahead of the upcoming 2023 general elections in Nigeria

The veteran entertainer stressed the importance of voting for candidates who have a proven track record of doing excellent work

Kosoko equally added that people shouldn’t lose focus and get carried away by promises from those seeking office

Veteran actor and film producer, Prince Jide Kosoko has enjoined Nigerians to vote for leaders to the positions of president and other political offices based on enviable antecedents as the 2023 elections draw near.

Kosoko, who was born into a royal family in Lagos, said the country has for long been swinging from left to right in order to get the best.

Nollywood's Jide Kosoko shares advice ahead of 2023 elections. Photo: @princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

The prominent director made this exclusively known to Legit.ng via a telephone call on Monday.

He urged Nigerians not to be carried away with frivolous promises and unnecessary propaganda.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Kosoko stated that both politicians and electorates should be careful in the coming year and be tolerant of each other’s opinions.

Meanwhile, the veteran actor prayed to almighty God to help the country arrive at a just conclusion as it needs to be rescued.

In his words:

“As the 2023 elections draw near, Nigerians should look at people’s enviable antecedents in voting them to power. Over the years, we have been swinging from left to right in order to get the best and so we must not make a mistake.

"We should not be carried away with frivolous promises and unnecessary propaganda. Both electorates and politicians should be careful and must be willing to tolerate each other. I pray that the Almighty God help us arrive at a just conclusion because this country needs to be rescued."

Jide Kosoko clocks 68 in style

Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported that the Nollywood actor celebrated adding another year to his age in a lovely way.

Kosoko shared a photo collage video of him with some of his family and friends as part of his 68th birthday celebration.

The actor jumped in excitement over his new age, and his fans and celebrity colleagues trooped to his page to join him in the celebration.

Source: Legit.ng