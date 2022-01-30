Media personality, Noble Igwe has taken to social media to air his views concerning the rising rate of fraud and illegal activities among youths

Noble noted that the society glorifying certain acts even when the individual involved is clearly incapable of affording the lifestyle

He also took a swipe at skit makers who would post few skits and come around months later to celebrate cars and houses

Popular media personality, Noble Igwe has blamed the rising rate of internet fraud and money ritual among the youths on society.

According to him, everyone does 'God when' everytime and act surprised when they hear of the evil being done to others.

Noble Igwe says even the church doesn't question wealth anymore Photo credit: @noble_igwe

Source: Instagram

Noble also highlighted the popular 'Dorime' trend in clubs when drinks are being delivered as a motivator for young people who clearly cannot afford it to commit crimes for such treatment.

He also pointed out how skit makers and actors post or appear in just one or two videos and turn around months later with houses and society celebrates with them.

On religious grounds, Noble pointed out that the church will accept money from anyone without questions, and even family members are guilty.

See the post below:

Reactions

rave_n_save:

"No fact here. You only get pressured if u want to bruh. No one can force or pressure you to do what you don’t want. Don’t make silly excuse for these people !!!!"

veevyane__:

"He has a point but contentment is key, na who these things wan move e go move.. greedy people do ritual."

trishakesh_:

"True, we worship money too much , it’s way important than humanity nowadays."

peng_keji:

"Generation where we now worship Money instead of God. We claim poverty push us into doing illegal things yet we don’t leave when we get okay enough to stop doing it. I dread what will happen to the next generations."

