Former US President Barack Obama has celebrated his wife, Michelle, as she turns a year older.

Barack Obama and Michelle have never hidden the love they share. Photo: barackobama.

The former first lady turned 58-year-old on Monday, January 17, and her husband could not forget to celebrate her on social media.

Obama shared a picture on social media of him kissing his wife on the cheek, with the two seemingly on holiday, if their background is anything to go by.

One could spot the sun setting in the background, showing how perfectly timed the snap was.

Michelle was holding a drink as she displayed a beautiful smile, delighted to be spending another birthday with her hubby.

In his caption, Obama reminded her that she was not only his wife but his partner and best friend.

"Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend," Obama wrote.

Fans celebrate Michelle

Many netizens joined Barack in celebrating the mother of two, with one Kenyan hilariously asking for her M-Pesa number.

Here are a few:

Njoroge Nganga said:

"Happiest birthday Michelle. May you enjoy many more. What's the MPESA number?"

Luckson Ngozo said:

"Happy Birthday Mrs Obama. Wishing you God's blessings and favour."

Ron Horton said:

"Happy Birthday Michelle! Have a wonderful year. We sure hope to get to visit with you again someday."

Oballa O Oballa said:

"Happy Birthday, Mrs. Obama may God bless you with more years and wisdom."

Rose Brady said:

"I love this. Such a beautiful couple and you can see the love and happiness you both shared together. Happy Birthday."

Wamala Balunabba said:

"Happy birthdate to her! She has served as a good example to women of our generation!"

Jacqueline Ball said:

"Happy Birthday to the most beautiful 1st Lady."

Nyang Njie wrote:

"Happy birthday our beloved first lady and pride of blackness. May you live to celebrate many more in good health and continued prosperity. Am sure that brother Barack Obama will give you the royal treatment and pampering you deserve. Cheers to life and remain blessed."

Reactions to throwback photo of the Obamas

The photo of Barack Obama's very humble apartment with his Michelle and his children has started a conversation about growing from grass to grace.

Shared by a man, Elphas Saizi, on LinkedIn, he said the picture should be a source of motivation to people going through difficult times presently.

Saizi added that if Obama could go on to become American's president despite all, then anything is just possible.

Source: Legit.ng