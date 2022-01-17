One of Diamond Platnumz's baby mamas, Hamisa Mobetto landed in Kenya on Saturday, January 15, for a fundraising event in Kayole

Despite her tight official visit, the Tanzanian fashion icon spared some time to hang out with her co-baby mama, Tanasha Donna, just as she had promised

The two Diamond Platnumz's ex-girlfriends surprised their fans with their unexpected cordial friendship as they both enjoyed each other's company

Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz's baby mamas, Hamisa Mobetto and Tanasha Donna have left their fans' mouths agape after they displayed rare levels of maturity.

Diamond baby mamas Tanasha Donna and Hamisa Mobetto hanging out in Nairobi. Photo: Tanasha Donna.

Source: Instagram

Hamisa, who visited the country for a charity event in Kayole, fulfilled her promise of hanging out with her Kenyan co-baby mama, Tanasha.

Hamisa promises to take Tanasha out

Just as she was announcing her visit to Kenya, the Tanzanian beauty told her co-baby mama to get ready for a date.

She indeed fulfilled the promise.

"I want to take you on a date @tanashadonna. Get ready," Hamisa wrote.

Hamisa and Tanasha spend quality time together

Many would have thought that Hamisa and Tanasha would be beefing due to their drama-filled love lives but they proved the world wrong.

They both lighted Instagram with lovely short clips showing they enjoyed each other's company a great deal.

Tanasha wrote on their video which she shared on her Instastories:

"I came to see my girl."

Hamisa wrote:

"The cutest Tanasha."

