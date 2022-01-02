Davido Spends Time With His Children, 2 Baby Mamas As They Vacation in Ghana, Nigerians React
- Davido spent some quality time with his children and baby mamas in Ghana and shared it on Instagram
- In a video posted online, Imade and Hailey played with their father and one of them complimented his fine beards
- Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said he is a good father to his kids as some wondered why Chioma was not there
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Popular Nigerian musician, Davido, has gone on his Insta stories to share the sweet moment he spent with his daughters, Imade and Hailey, and his baby mamas.
In a series of videos, the father could be seen bonding with his kids. During a point in the video, Imade petted his beards and said they are cool.
Davido gave his kids time
The two kids took turns telling their father they love him. Davido replied and kissed them. It was such a perfect father-daughters time.
Davido's Imade asks mother why she didn't give birth to Hailey her half-sister, Nigerians react to viral video
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Shirtless, Imade and Hailey appreciated the tattoos of their faces on their fathers both. Another insta stories have their mothers, Sophia and Amanda as they all toasted to greater success and more money.
Watch the collaged videos below (swipe):
As at the time of writing this report, the videos have gathered thousands of comments when they were reshared by @instablog9ja.
He is a lovely father
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
adestitoali said:
''This is beautiful to watch but it remain one person..Where is chioma?"
vitaminkitchenng said:
"Anything for the kids to grow up and love each other! He’s a great dad, you can’t take that away from him."
symplychi_oma said:
"Giving your kids equal love is the best thing a father can do, no segregation. I love Davido for this but my fave would never."
I will pay you bro: Tiwa Savage’s son Jamil and bestie Imade vow as they perform Jowo and Peru for Davido
omalicha_peter23 said:
"Thank God Chioma is not part of this and I respect her for that."
charmings_fitness said:
"In this life just have money, that's all."
Imade questioned her mother
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Imade in a short and cute video asked her mother why she is not the mum of her half-sister, Hailey.
In response, her mother told her that she is her daughter too. Imade said but Hailey has a mother. The mother replied:
"That's her mum and I am her mum too."
Throughout the conversation, Hailey stayed smiling. It was such a beautiful time as the family bond in Ghana.
Source: Legit.ng