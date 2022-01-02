Davido spent some quality time with his children and baby mamas in Ghana and shared it on Instagram

In a video posted online, Imade and Hailey played with their father and one of them complimented his fine beards

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video said he is a good father to his kids as some wondered why Chioma was not there

Popular Nigerian musician, Davido, has gone on his Insta stories to share the sweet moment he spent with his daughters, Imade and Hailey, and his baby mamas.

In a series of videos, the father could be seen bonding with his kids. During a point in the video, Imade petted his beards and said they are cool.

The video of Davido having a nice time with his kids has stirred reactions. Photo source: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido gave his kids time

The two kids took turns telling their father they love him. Davido replied and kissed them. It was such a perfect father-daughters time.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Shirtless, Imade and Hailey appreciated the tattoos of their faces on their fathers both. Another insta stories have their mothers, Sophia and Amanda as they all toasted to greater success and more money.

Watch the collaged videos below (swipe):

As at the time of writing this report, the videos have gathered thousands of comments when they were reshared by @instablog9ja.

He is a lovely father

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

adestitoali said:

''This is beautiful to watch but it remain one person..Where is chioma?"

vitaminkitchenng said:

"Anything for the kids to grow up and love each other! He’s a great dad, you can’t take that away from him."

symplychi_oma said:

"Giving your kids equal love is the best thing a father can do, no segregation. I love Davido for this but my fave would never."

omalicha_peter23 said:

"Thank God Chioma is not part of this and I respect her for that."

charmings_fitness said:

"In this life just have money, that's all."

Imade questioned her mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Imade in a short and cute video asked her mother why she is not the mum of her half-sister, Hailey.

In response, her mother told her that she is her daughter too. Imade said but Hailey has a mother. The mother replied:

"That's her mum and I am her mum too."

Throughout the conversation, Hailey stayed smiling. It was such a beautiful time as the family bond in Ghana.

Source: Legit.ng