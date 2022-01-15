Singer Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu has taken to her social media page to share what she's been up to

The beautiful and dark mother of one noted that she is getting better in her relationship with God

Sophia's fans then took to her comment section to gush over the stunning photos the businesswoman shared

While many have resumed their jobs and businesses, it seems Sophia Momodu is still enjoying her vacation outside the country. The mother of one posed in an orange jumpsuit with its back in full display.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the businesswoman stated that she's been getting close to God.

Sophia Momodu says she's been getting closer to God. Photos: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

According to Sophia, nothing can stop her.

Check out her photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians react

taymesan_:

"Sophie baby."

they_envy_ven:

"Davido wife."

mimijay_foods:

"And God will never disappoint you."

choplifekitchenlagos:

"You look so tanned in the face."

vivianwilliams334:

"Our first lady.... the weather is hot already naa."

cindygold9:

"Yesooooo nothing can stop u my luv."

temitope_bukunmi:

"Mine."

buqi_print:

"It's the outfit for me."

poshestmag:

"Sophs!"

freda_vibes:

"Big soph."

Davido vacations with kids and 2 baby mamas in Ghana

The singer took to his Insta stories to share the sweet moment he spent with his daughters, Imade and Hailey, and his baby mamas.

In a series of videos, Davido was seen bonding with his kids. During a point in the video, Imade petted his beards and said they are cool. The two kids took turns telling their father they love him. Davido replied and kissed them. It was such a perfect father-daughter time.

Spa day

Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu recently treated her daughter Imade and her baby sister from singer's second baby mama, Hailey to a good time.

The mum of one and the girls went for a spa treatment to get their facials and nails done which they seemed to enjoy very much.

A video sighted online showed a cute moment between the siblings and during their facials as Sophia gushed over them. Sophia also pointed out how much her daughter loves enjoyment. The girls day is proof that Sophia is in good terms with Davido and Hailey's mum.

Source: Legit.ng