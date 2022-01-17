Award-winning Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham got her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi emotional on his special day

The actress went the extra miles to ensure that the actor did not forget his 2022 birthday in a hurry

A group of Yoruba enchanters walked into their home to chant for the father of two and he couldn't hold himself from crying

Toyin Abraham's husband Kolawole Ajeyemi laid on a sofa in their sitting room when a man called Ajobiewe walked in.

According to the actress, Ajobiewe is the man that chants for almost all the Obas in Yorubaland.

The mother of one noted that the elderly man is the best in the game so she decided to bring him to chant for her husband because he is the king in their palace.

Toyin Abraham’s surprises her husband on his birthday. Photos: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

As soon as Kolawole saw Ajobiewe walked into their sitting room, the actor prostrated and greeted him.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Ajobiewe started praising the father of two which got him teary. At a point, he sat down on the sofa, placed his hands on his heads as he was being praised.

In gratitude to his wife, Kolawole hugged the actress.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians celebrate Kolawole

officialsamolatunji1:

"See your face like you don’t know what’s going on."

folukedaramolasalako:

"Awww God bless u dear AYA rere loode Oko, may God continue to bless ur home in Jesus name, amen."

boosayur:

"Na man wey do normal go receive praises."

tifesegun:

"Ok, you got me teary...love is sweet, sweeter when there's money. God please, my hubby deserves this too."

naomikamara92:

"I love d love she has for her husband❤️ God bless dem both."

temii_mo

"see how his looking at her with love. Na man wey do normal go receive praises. happy birthday daddy iretemitope."

omobolanle_88:

"Indeed you adore your husband ❤️❤️❤️tears in my eyes..."

I got him

A few hours ago, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham surprised her husband by inviting Timi Dakolo for his birthday.

A video shared on her Instagram page captured the moment her hubby came downstairs thinking he was about to join a prayer session.

Kolawole turned to see the singer and his face lit up with excitement. The men exchanged brotherly hugs as Timi rendered some of his songs to serenade the birthday boy.

Source: Legit.ng