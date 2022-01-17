Actress Toyin Abraham has gone the extra mile in celebrating her husband’s birthday and making the day special

The mother of one shared a video on her page showing the moment the celebrant walked into the surprise waiting for him

Apparently, Toyin teamed up with Timi Dakolo and invited the singer to their home as a birthday surprise for her hubby

Love is indeed a beautiful thing and Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has got members of the online community gushing with her romantic gesture.

The movie star’s hubby, Kolawole Ajeyemi, clocked a new age on Monday, January 17, and she went the extra mile in making the day start on a special note.

Toyin Abraham invited Timi Dakolo to sing for her hubby on his birthday. Photo: Toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

A video shared on her Instagram page captured the moment her hubby came downstairs thinking he was about to join a prayer session.

However, shortly after his arrival in the living room, the actor was pleasantly surprised as he heard singer Timi Dakolo’s voice from behind.

Kolawole turned to see the singer and his face lit up with excitement. The men exchanged brotherly hugs as Timi rendered some of his songs to serenade the birthday boy.

Sharing the video, Toyin explained that the singer is one of her husband’s favourites which was why she brought him to their home as his birthday surprise.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions

The video stirred sweet reactions from Toyin’s fans and followers in the online community.

Read what some of them had to say below:

bukkybakky said:

"Happy Birthday, God bless and keep you Always (Such a pleasant Surprise from Timi Dakolo)."

kennie__cruise said:

"So emotional ❤️I love the video.So beautiful to watch.Dakolo sang that second song from his heart to him."

xristoe said:

"Happy birthday Daddy Ire numerous blessings in the new year."

nifetush said:

"HBD bro may Heavenly Father bless your new age...Stay blessed nd enjoy your day we love u."

___sehmehart said:

"Happy birthday to the man who keeps putting a beautiful smile on Toyin face more life baba ire Nd temitope."

Source: Legit.ng